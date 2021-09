A Brookhaven police officer announced that the department will allow residents the chance to take the same “use of force” training that officers are required to take. During a Sept. 8 meeting of the city’s Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission’s policing subcommittee, Major Shameta Jones-Harrell said the Brookhaven Police Department plans to offer the […] The post Brookhaven Police Department to extend “use of force” training to wider community appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

BROOKHAVEN, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO