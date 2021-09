Morning sickness during pregnancy is something that most people have heard of, but many underestimate it until it happens to them. According to the Cleveland Clinic, nausea and vomiting take place in roughly 70% of pregnancies. It often starts around the sixth week of pregnancy and fades during the second trimester, but it can last longer for some people. Although it is called "morning sickness," it can flare up at any time of day, potentially interfering with almost every aspect of a person's life, including work (per Women and Birth).

