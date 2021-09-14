CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Barrington, MA

Out of the blue: Unexpected state road grant and a walloping bill to tarp an old school roof

By Terry Cowgill
theberkshireedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Barrington — Those charged with the stewardship of Great Barrington’s infrastructure received some good news and some bad news this week. First, the good. The town was notified recently that Great Barrington has qualified for a hefty grant through the state Department of Transportation’s municipal pavement program and the state transportation bond bill that will fully cover the costs of repaving a 1.1-mile stretch of Egremont Plain Road, also known as Route 71.

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Barrington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Great Barrington, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy