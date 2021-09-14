Out of the blue: Unexpected state road grant and a walloping bill to tarp an old school roof
Great Barrington — Those charged with the stewardship of Great Barrington’s infrastructure received some good news and some bad news this week. First, the good. The town was notified recently that Great Barrington has qualified for a hefty grant through the state Department of Transportation’s municipal pavement program and the state transportation bond bill that will fully cover the costs of repaving a 1.1-mile stretch of Egremont Plain Road, also known as Route 71.theberkshireedge.com
Comments / 1