As chairs of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance’s 2021 Hunger Action Breakfast Virtual Awards Ceremony, Renee and John Bethel have had their hands full preparing for the event. The Hunger Action Breakfast is the alliance’s cornerstone event as part of September’s Hunger Action Month, and the alliance has opted for a virtual program this year to keep guests, staff and awardees safe. There’s a silver lining to this switch — the alliance staff and six Feeding America food bank partners have been hard at work on a dynamic virtual awards ceremony, where you’ll hear from each of the awardees and learn all about the incredible work they’re doing to alleviate hunger in Arkansas and provide critical resources to their communities.

