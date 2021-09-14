Tulare County Issues New Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Three Rivers Meeting in Memorial Bldg
Sheriff Boudreaux is issuing a EVACUATION ORDERS for a portion of Three Rivers. The Orders cover Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park Boundary, including associated structures along both sides of HWY 198 to the Park Boundary. The orders include Oak Grove Bridge down to HWY 198, including Sierra King Dr, Crest Lane, Hammond Dr, Oak Grove Dr., NOT including Dinely Dr.www.ourvalleyvoice.com
Comments / 0