CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County Issues New Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Three Rivers Meeting in Memorial Bldg

By Valley Voice Contributor
ourvalleyvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff Boudreaux is issuing a EVACUATION ORDERS for a portion of Three Rivers. The Orders cover Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park Boundary, including associated structures along both sides of HWY 198 to the Park Boundary. The orders include Oak Grove Bridge down to HWY 198, including Sierra King Dr, Crest Lane, Hammond Dr, Oak Grove Dr., NOT including Dinely Dr.

www.ourvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulare, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Three Rivers, CA
Tulare County, CA
Government
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bldg#Boudreaux#Sierra King Dr#Oak Grove Dr#The Edison Dr#Crystal Dr#Grouse Dr#Elk Dr#Quail Dr#Oak Ridge Dr#Ferndale Dr#Terminus Dr#Sierra Dr#Inciweb#Mineral King

Comments / 0

Community Policy