CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

For the latest updates on COVID-19 visit the City Resources page.

simivalley.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Ventura County Executive Office, will be hosting four virtual Emergency Preparedness Workshop & Community Feedback Sessions to share information about local hazards, coordinated emergency response efforts, and updates to evacuations and emergency messaging. The online workshops are scheduled for September 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sessions will be hosted in English, Spanish, American Sign Language and Mixteco. Residents may register and select their preferred language at readyventuracounty.org.

www.simivalley.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
Ventura County, CA
Health
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Ventura County, CA
Coronavirus
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Covid 19#County Executive#City Resources#Americans
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy