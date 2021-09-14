For the latest updates on COVID-19 visit the City Resources page.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Ventura County Executive Office, will be hosting four virtual Emergency Preparedness Workshop & Community Feedback Sessions to share information about local hazards, coordinated emergency response efforts, and updates to evacuations and emergency messaging. The online workshops are scheduled for September 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sessions will be hosted in English, Spanish, American Sign Language and Mixteco. Residents may register and select their preferred language at readyventuracounty.org.www.simivalley.org
