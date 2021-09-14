New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

They needed someone new. NXT has been completely relaunched as NXT 2.0 and that means things are being completely reset. There is a new set, new wrestlers and new stories, but something had to change on top as well. Samoa Joe has vacated the NXT Title due to injury and a new champion had to be crowned. That was taken care of during this week’s edition of NXT.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO