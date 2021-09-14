Jon Moxley removed from NJPW event in San Jose, Will Ospreay added to event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... It is really great TV to see the walls surrounding Roman Reigns begin to close in as various challengers and threats all arise and break out of the cycle of line-them-up-take-them-down that Reigns has been in for the past year. It feels entirely possible that Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, or even Big E could take down the Head of the Table and that makes for a much more compelling main event storyline. This week featured Paul Heyman at his masterful best and a very well produced promo from Balor that added significantly to the impressive aura surrounding the top tier storylines.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO