Jon Moxley removed from NJPW event in San Jose, Will Ospreay added to event

Pro Wrestling Torch
 6 days ago

Jon Moxley has been removed from NJPW's Battle in the Valley event on Nov. 13 in San Jose, Calif. Moxley was likely removed from the event due to AEW moving their Full Gear PPV from Nov. 6 to the following weekend. Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant and a UFC card with Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman is scheduled to take place that weekend. A date and location for Full Gear has not been announced yet.

Pro Wrestling Torch

New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
