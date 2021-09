Each Monday here on the WBKR Morning Show, Angel and I have a segment called What's Cookin'? We have a rotating lineup of guests who bring in delicious recipes that you can try at home. Merritt Bates-Thomas from the Green River District Health Department specializes in heart and diet-healthy recipes that are easy on the budget and easy on the waistline. Brooklyn Maple, from Kentucky Legend (the official sponsor of the weekly segment) shares recipes that highlight the Kentucky Legend brand and delicious line of products. Kelly Brand, from the UK Cooperative Extension Office, shares budget-friendly recipes that allow you to feed the entire family for cheap. And Patty Millay is our resident southern belle of the kitchen. She serves up hearty dishes and desserts inspired by her deep Tennessee roots.

