How Much Exercise Is The Right Amount In Pregnancy?

How many times have you seen images of pregnant women waddling down the street rubbing their lower backs, or sat on the sofa with their feet up looking absolutely shattered? We are often fed this dialogue that pregnant women are weak, fragile and delicate and I personally think this can have a detrimental effect on women’s experience of pregnancy. Tell someone they are fragile and they will believe it to be the case. Imagine how scary it feels to be told you are fragile and how nervous you would be to exert yourself – even if you wanted to.