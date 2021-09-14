Ava Gene’s Returns with Two Dinner Series!

Winemakers Tara Gomez and Mireia Taribó of Camins 2 Dreams toast to the annual harvest with a dinner for friends in California Wine Country. It's a crisp autumn night in Santa Barbara County, and Mireia Taribó and Tara Gomez have brought together family and close friends for a harvest celebration in the vineyard. The two winemakers, who are also married, have nestled a table among the vines at Hayes Ranch; local flowers provide bursts of color. Gomez's parents and brother are here, along with cousins and friends, and the Hayes family, who owns the ranch. While the two women put finishing touches on the first course (canapés of whipped goat cheese and quail eggs on crisp crackers, see recipe opposite), the guests sip wine from Camins 2 Dreams, Taribó and Gomez's winery.
