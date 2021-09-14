CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ava Gene’s Returns with Two Dinner Series!

pdxfoodpress.com
 6 days ago

Ava Gene’s is back! Starting September 23rd, we’re opening the doors (almost) every Thursday for two alternating dinner series that each offer plenty of Italian-inspired classics, local wines, and a really good time. We’ve missed you!. This email gets you early access to dinner series tickets before their wide release...

pdxfoodpress.com

leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Dinner’s in the Oven

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Dinner’s in the Oven: Simple One-Pan Meals by Rukmini Iyer (Chronicle Books, 2018). (ARV $19.95) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per...
FOOD & DRINKS
rachaelrayshow.com

Hunter's Dinner: Chicken Cacciatore

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Rachael's chicken cacciatore (Italian for "hunter"), rich with tomatoes, mushrooms + red wine, is the perfect fall and winter one-pan...
RECIPES
nashvilleguru.com

Tailor Nashville Pop-up Dinner Series at The Nashville Food Project

Tailor Nashville Pop-up Dinner Series at The Nashville Food Project will take place on select dates throughout September. This event will feature two weekend pop-ups with dinners offered at 6:00pm, 7:00pm, and 8:30pm. Admission is $110. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Nashville Food Project. Dates & Times.
pdxfoodpress.com

News From Pigeon + Friends: New Cellar Sale

Have you heard the news? Our very own Andy Fortgang is opening a wine shop later this year. Thanks to Eater PDX for sharing the news. Flor Wines is a retail wine shop, opening in early November 2021 from partners Andy and Sergio Licea (former wine director of Little Bird Bistro). At Flor, you can enjoy a taste of wine and conversation while you shop. The idea of Flor was born out of the pandemic, after we launched Le Pigeon cellar sales and enjoyed matching people with the perfect wine for home. Flor will have a robust e-commerce presence and can ship wines nationwide. After opening, the shop will offer classes and special events. Flor will be located at 825 NW Glisan.
PORTLAND, OR
#Food Drink#Italian
pdxfoodpress.com

Paley’s Place New additions to our menu celebrating early fall

We’re continuing with our menu celebration of early autumn with a few new items and the return of some old favorites. This week, we’re introducing a wonderful Waldorf Salad, with Weppler Farms lettuce topped with local grapes, apples, plums, celeriac, carrots and candied walnuts and drizzled with an apple cider vinegar and Duke’s mayonnaise dressing.
RESTAURANTS
Killeen Daily Herald

CTC opens Patio Café dinner series with French cuisine

The Central Texas College Hospitality Programs department will open the fall 2021 Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series this evening. The menu features a French cuisine and will be served in the culinary arts area of the CTC Student Center (Bldg. 220) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The menu begins...
RESTAURANTS
Food52

A Baker's 7 Secrets for Better Dinner Rolls

I can’t do Thanksgiving without some really good rolls on the table. Since the season is just about upon us, I tackled the concept in the most recent episode of Bake it Up a Notch, diving deep into all things dinner rolls and learning a lot along the way! This year, on top of all of the recipes (and there are many!), I wanted to share all of my favorite tips, tricks, and techniques for baking all kinds of beautiful dinner rolls. So right in time for fall and holiday baking, here are my seven top secrets for perfect dinner rolls, every time.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pdxfoodpress.com

Champagne and Poissons

Lac St. Jack, Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Lardo, Grassa and Fills are doing fun things in Mercato Grove. Join us for a seafood and bubbly filled evening hosted by Louis Roederer and Lac St. Jack in Lake Oswego. This convivial event marks the release of the latest multi-vintage Champagne from...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Coquine – I feel like chicken tonight…

Curbside Coquine is back tonight and tomorrow, Thursday & Friday, September 16 & 17. Roasted 1/2 chicken w/ smoked green farro, Romanesco, spiced eggplant, and toasted smoked almonds. Artichoke and potato soup with parsley-walnut pesto and Pecorino Sardo. Little gems with radishes, pickled onions, blue cheese, and pepitas. Coquine Cookies...
FOOD & DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

Get Em While It’s Hot at Ripe Cooperative

Fall is coming in hot, and so are new menu items coming next week. This week we’re saying goodbye (for now) to our Pressed Focaccia Sandwich, Garden Wedge, Summer Lasagna, Duck Breast and more, as we make room for fall ingredients and flavors. Stop by the café from 12pm-7pm today...
FOOD & DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

Brasa Haya Celebrates Negroni Week!

Brasa Haya Celebrates Negroni Week September 15th – 19th. Donations benefit Another Round Another Rally Covid Relief to the hospitality community. One of Portland’s newest dining destinations, Brasa Haya, a live-fire Spanish restaurant, celebrates Negroni Week with five different negronis from September 15th-19th! Negroni Week donations benefit Another Round Another Rally, which provides Covid Relief to the hospitality community.
PORTLAND, OR
reviewjournal.com

Vegas landmark returning to daily dinner service despite loss of NAB

Local landmark Piero’s Italian Cuisine announced Wednesday that it’s returning to daily dinner service for the first time since the pandemic started. The announcement from the restaurant, which relies heavily on the convention trade, came on the heels of the National Association of Broadcasters canceling its convention scheduled for early October.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KCRA.com

The highly anticipated Tower Bridge Dinner returns to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A year on hiatus because of the pandemic, the Farm to Fork tradition of the Tower Bridge Dinner returns to Sacramento. "It's a celebration of our heritage as a region, it's a celebration of our history and it celebrates the people who grow the food, who cook the food and who eat the food," said Mike Testa, CEO and president of Visit California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Chaffee County Times

BV Strong street dinner returns Monday

The time is upon us for Buena Vista’s favorite annual outdoor meal. BV Strong is bringing hundreds of tables onto East Main Street Monday, Sept. 20 in the spirit of food and friendship. Seats are still being assigned at the event’s Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/bvstrong. “Planning for the dinner is going...
BUENA VISTA, CO
Food & Wine

Two California Winemakers Host an Unforgettable Dinner Melding Culture and Flavor

Winemakers Tara Gomez and Mireia Taribó of Camins 2 Dreams toast to the annual harvest with a dinner for friends in California Wine Country. It's a crisp autumn night in Santa Barbara County, and Mireia Taribó and Tara Gomez have brought together family and close friends for a harvest celebration in the vineyard. The two winemakers, who are also married, have nestled a table among the vines at Hayes Ranch; local flowers provide bursts of color. Gomez's parents and brother are here, along with cousins and friends, and the Hayes family, who owns the ranch. While the two women put finishing touches on the first course (canapés of whipped goat cheese and quail eggs on crisp crackers, see recipe opposite), the guests sip wine from Camins 2 Dreams, Taribó and Gomez's winery.
DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest returns for a 17-day Hop Harvest Celebration

Portland Beer Week and Prost! Marketplace present the 6th annual Portland Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest. Oregon’s freshest Fresh Hop event kicks off the seasonal hop harvest celebrations with 17 straight days of fun September 17 – October 3rd from 8am – 10pm. The 6th annual Portland Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest has yet to miss a year, and this will be the largest lineup of beers so far.
PORTLAND, OR
Red Bluff Daily News

Chamber’s annual mixer and dinner planned

Real Life Superheroes is the theme for the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner celebrating businesses and organizations that have persevered the last 20 months. The revamped annual mixer, dinner will be great fun for all attendees on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Long’s Country Charm Private Estate, 20200...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

