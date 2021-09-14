Stairs, stamina teach students about 9/11

It takes a lot of stamina to make it up 140 flights of stairs. Especially if you’re carrying 70 pounds, more or les,s of extra weight and it’s a hot, late summer day. That’s exactly what two Willcox firefighters did last Thursday, however. And they weren’t alone. Three Willcox police, including Police Chief Dale Hatfield, and 25 students of the Law Enforcement class, part of the Law and Public Safety Program at Willcox High School, ran up and down those stairs, too, although toward the end there wasn’t a lot of running.