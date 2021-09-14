OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Abilene Christian 3-0 at home
Oklahoma (5-5) defeated Abilene Christian (5-5) 3-0 on Tuesday night at McCasland Field House in Norman. The Sooners started set one down 13-8 to the Wildcats before the first timeout in the first period. Two blocks from sophomore middle blocker Kelsey Carrington and junior outside hitter Olivia Littlejim, respectively, helped them tie the game 13-13. OU’s momentum continued, as its 16 kills helped spark a 25-19 comeback. Oklahoma led 1-0 to start the game.www.oudaily.com
