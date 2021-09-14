CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUGRA FOUNDATION FUNDS TEACHER INNOVATION GRANTS FOR 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 14, 2021, Allentown, Pa. — The Allentown School District Foundation (ASDF) is pleased to announce a $5000 Grant from the Bill Sugra Memorial Fund to support Teacher Innovation Grants (TIG) for the 2021-22 school year. The Teacher Innovation Program was founded in 2010 with a small grant. Since that time, more than $143,000 has been granted to 147 teachers. Educators use the TIG grants to implement a new idea or teaching strategy to engage students and improve learning.

