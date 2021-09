PIGEON FORGE — Visiting Sevier County ran past Pigeon Forge in girls soccer on Tuesday evening with a 5-0 victory. The Bearettes (6-1-1) missed several shots early including one by senior Ashley Moreira with 31 minutes to go in the first half, but then she found the back of the net seven minutes later, and then senior Tashia Moreira poured in another goal less than 20 seconds later for them to take a 2-0 lead.

SEVIER COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO