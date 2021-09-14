TROOPERS ARREST MAN WITH FIREARM AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
Shortly after 3 p.m. yesterday the victim of a road rage incident called 911 to report the operator of a red Ford Focus pointed a pistol outside of their vehicle while traveling on Route 95 northbound in Lexington. The incident was broadcast to all area Troopers. Within a very short period of time Trooper Scott Gallant, assigned to the State Police K-9 Section, located the vehicle traveling on Route 3 northbound in Billerica. Trooper Gallant activated his blue lights and stopped the vehicle without incident. Trooper Robert Thompson, assigned to State Police-Concord, immediately responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.mspnews.org
