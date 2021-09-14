TROOPERS ARREST MAN WITH FIREARM AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A female driver was targeted and shot at over road rage on Interstate 80 on Sunday night, say police. Things could have ended much worse for the driver after, police say, a reckless driver followed her off the highway and shot a bullet through her driver’s side door. It ended up lodged in her steering wheel but didn’t hit her. Photos show the exact point of entry. Reporting on a very disturbing case of road rage tonight. Fairfield police say a suspect followed a woman off I80 onto the Waterman Blvd exit. When she tried to get away, he fired...

6 DAYS AGO