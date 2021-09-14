Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Activation coming Wednesday

Tom was released by Pittsburgh on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tom was selected in the Rule 5 draft by Oakland over the winter and then claimed by the Pirates in April, but he didn't perform at anywhere close to the necessary level at either stop, hitting .139/.278/.231 in 48 games. He was outrighted to the minors last week, but the Pirates evidently decided that he didn't even have value as organizational depth. At this point in the season, it's difficult to see him returning to the majors for a new team.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO