CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Activation coming Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Calhoun (forearm) will be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against Houston, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. Calhoun began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level ACL Rangers on Sept. 6 and later moved to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. In total, he's gone 6-for-21 with a homer, five RBI and three walks across six minor-league games. Calhoun has been out since fracturing his forearm in late June, and he should get substantial opportunities to play during the final three weeks of the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers' Derek Hill carted off field after banging head on artificial turf at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Derek Hill was carted off the field in the fifth inning Saturday after he banged his head hard on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field. Leading off the inning, Hill, the Tigers’ center fielder, dropped a bunt. Running at full speed, he lost his balance crossing the bag at first. He spun and landed hard on the back of his head.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Willie Calhoun
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl Rangers#Triple A Round Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ka'ai Tom: Released by Pirates

Tom was released by Pittsburgh on Monday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tom was selected in the Rule 5 draft by Oakland over the winter and then claimed by the Pirates in April, but he didn't perform at anywhere close to the necessary level at either stop, hitting .139/.278/.231 in 48 games. He was outrighted to the minors last week, but the Pirates evidently decided that he didn't even have value as organizational depth. At this point in the season, it's difficult to see him returning to the majors for a new team.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim hitting sixth for Rangers on Wednesday night

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Heim will start behind the plate after Jose Trevino was given a breather against the Astros. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Heim to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Heads to bench

Meyers will sit Monday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers is the Astros' primary center fielder at the moment, but he doesn't have anything close to an everyday role there. He's started in that spot nine times in 18 games thus far in September, compared to six times for Monday's starter Chas McCormick, while also starting once in left field.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy