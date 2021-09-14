Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Activation coming Wednesday
Calhoun (forearm) will be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against Houston, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. Calhoun began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level ACL Rangers on Sept. 6 and later moved to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. In total, he's gone 6-for-21 with a homer, five RBI and three walks across six minor-league games. Calhoun has been out since fracturing his forearm in late June, and he should get substantial opportunities to play during the final three weeks of the season.www.cbssports.com
