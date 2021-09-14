Plea change hearing set for Belmond teen charged with robbery, willful injury after Mason City stabbing incident
MASON CITY — One of three Belmond men charged with robbery and willful injury after an April stabbing incident in Mason City is planning to plead guilty. 18-year-old Jaden Edel, 17-year-old Dominic Fogarty, and 17-year-old David Gordon were charged after two victims were stabbed multiple times on April 1st in the 200 block of 15th Northeast. Authorities say Edel helped hold down two victims, while Gordon stabbed them both repeatedly and then took property belonging to the victims.
