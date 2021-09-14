Trail gives hiker moment of clarity

Create clarity. We hire professionals to design a home, we write out goals and even make detailed lists describing the kind of husband, career or lifestyle we want one day. But rarely do we outline how we want to age emotionally, physically, spiritually and even visually. A well detailed couple of paragraphs on each aspect can really help you keep focused on what you want versus what advertisement or impulse catches your fancy. Just for fun take a couple minutes and list 10 non-negotiable qualities you want as you get older. It can be in regards to health, how you want to look physically, esthetically, what will your attitude be about getting older. After you create several headers, go in and write some more details. The more specific you get, the more you will see the need to create change, refine habits and possibly incorporate new lifestyle changes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO