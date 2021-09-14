CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson Thacher poaches Latham energy partner in Houston

By Chinekwu Osakwe
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Signage is seen on the building exterior of the law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Chris Bennett, formerly a partner at Latham & Watkins, has taken his practice to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in Houston, where he'll be a partner in the New York-based firm's energy and infrastructure practice.

Simpson Thacher, with more than 1,000 lawyers globally, has 50-plus lawyers based in Houston. According to Robert Rabalais, head of the firm’s Houston office, Bennett will boost a team that advises "investors across the energy value chain, including in oil and gas, renewables and energy transition."

Bennett advises energy and private equity clients on M&A and joint venture matters, with a focus on upstream oil and gas and midstream assets. Among the deals he handled at Latham, Bennett advised Plains Exploration & Production Co on a $5.5 billion acquisition of BP Exploration & Production Inc's Gulf of Mexico oil and gas properties.

A representative for Latham did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"With a remarkable breadth of experience advising on M&A transactions across the upstream and midstream oil and gas markets, Chris has developed a reputation as a creative and commercial dealmaker," Simpson Thacher's executive committee chairman, Bill Dougherty said in a statement.

Bennett said in a statement that Simpson Thacher gives him the opportunity to grow his practice among colleagues known for a "high caliber of work on cutting-edge and complex deals."

Simpson Thacher has offices in New York, Beijing, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Washington, D.C.

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.

