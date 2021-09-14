CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treynor defense playing well heading into district-opener at West Monona

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Treynor) — Following a 2-1 start to the season, the Treynor football team is set to kickoff district play on the road at West Monona. The Cardinals bounced back from a week two loss to Tri-Center with a 20-13 win over Clarinda in overtime last week. "It was kind of...

