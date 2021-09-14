CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Clearwater Analytics targets nearly $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETinb_0bwE32fF00
REUTERS/Henry Romero

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Clearwater Analytics, an investment management software company backed by buyout firm Welsh Carson, is targeting an enterprise valuation of nearly $4 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Boise, Idaho-based Clearwater, which makes software that helps companies manage their investment portfolios, plans to sell 30 million shares priced between $14 and $16 apiece in the IPO. At the upper end of the price range, it would raise $480 million.

Clearwater, whose revenue grew 24% year-over-year in the six months ended June 30, counts private equity firms Permira and Warburg Pincus among its investors.

Reuters reported in August last year that Welsh Carson was exploring options including the sale of Clearwater for around $2 billion, besides an IPO.

The company aggregates and reports on more than $5.6 trillion assets globally for over 1,000 clients including Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O), Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) and Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T), its filing showed.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead bookrunners for the offering, after which Clearwater plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWAN."

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#U S#Management Software#Permira#Cisco Systems Inc#Facebook Inc#Oracle Corp#Cwan
Benzinga

Freshworks Seeks $9.6B Valuation In Upsized US IPO

Customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) now plans to sell 28.5 million shares for $32 - $34 per share in an upsized initial public offering. The Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) rival could gross maximum offering proceeds of $969 million. The transaction could value Freshworks at 9.6...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Software
TechCrunch

Freshworks’ valuation could crest $10B in upcoming IPO

Freshworks is also targeting a higher IPO price range, it disclosed today in a fresh SEC filing. The customer-service-focused software firm now expects to charge between $32 and $34 per share in its debut, up from the $28 to $32 per-share range that it initially disclosed. Doing some back-of-the-envelope math,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy