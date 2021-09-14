CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Post-confirmation administrative claims can be discharged

By Schuyler G. Carroll, Bethany D. Simmons, Noah Weingarten
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7H1z_0bwE2hXS00
The logo of Westinghouse Electric Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

September 14, 2021 - In the first federal appellate court decision to address the issue, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently held that administrative claims arising after confirmation of a debtor's plan, but before the plan's effective date, can be discharged just like claims that arise prior to the plan confirmation date. SeeEllisv.WestinghouseElectricCo., No. 20-2867, 2021 WL 3852612 (3d Cir. Aug. 30, 2021).

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC and its affiliates ("Westinghouse") filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2017. The bankruptcy court set a general bar date of September 2017 for claims that arose prior to the bankruptcy filing date, but as is customary in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, the bar date for administrative claims was set for a later date because the estate continues to incur expenses throughout the bankruptcy.

The Westinghouse plan contemplated an administrative claims bar date of 30 days after the plan's effective date. As is common in Chapter 11 plans, the Westinghouse plan provided that holders of administrative expense claims would be enjoined and estopped from asserting their claims if they failed to file the claims prior to the bar date and also that such claims would be discharged as of the effective date of the plan.

Westinghouse's plan was confirmed in March 2018. While plans usually become effective shortly after confirmation, substantial delays can occur in certain circumstances. For example, effectiveness can be delayed if regulator approval is required or if the debtor needs time to finalize post-confirmation financing. The effectiveness of Westinghouse's plan was delayed for these reasons and the plan did not become effective until Aug. 1, 2018. Westinghouse provided notice of the effective date of its plan and advised its creditors that the bar date required all administrative expense claims to be filed no later than Aug. 31, 2018.

An executive of Westinghouse was terminated in May 2018 after Westinghouse's plan was confirmed, but before the plan became effective. The executive, who was 67 years old at the time of his termination, believed that his termination was the result of unlawful age discrimination. He hired counsel and filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in July 2018. He then filed suit against Westinghouse in October 2018.

The executive acknowledged receiving notice of the general bar date for filing claims against Westinghouse as well as a notice regarding plan objection and voting deadlines but denied receiving notice of the effective date of the plan and the administrative claims bar date. The parties, however, agreed that the claim "arose" when he was terminated, so that it was a claim occurring after confirmation of Westinghouse's plan but before its effective date.

Westinghouse filed a motion for summary judgment against the executive, arguing that his claim was discharged by the plan and order confirming it since he had not timely filed an administrative expense claim. The district court denied summary judgment to Westinghouse and, instead, granted it to the executive.

While the district court found that the executive received notice of the administrative claim bar date and that the notice was proper, it nevertheless held that 11 U.S.C. § 503 does not authorize a bar date to discharge post-confirmation claims and that 11 U.S.C. §1141(d) also prohibits the discharge of post-confirmation claims. The district court certified an interlocutory appeal to the Third Circuit.

The Third Circuit reversed the district court. It held that "[t]he holder of a post-confirmation administrative claim cannot choose to bypass the bankruptcy process, so if the claim is not timely filed by the bar date, it faces discharge like a pre-confirmation claim."

The Third Circuit began by concluding that the executive's claim was an "actual and necessary expense" of preserving Westinghouse's estate as that term is defined in 11 U.S.C. § 503(b).

The Third Circuit then went on to affirm that 11 U.S.C. § 503(a) permits bankruptcy courts to set and enforce bar dates for filing administrative expense claims, with timely filed claims receiving priority treatment and full payment, but tardy claims facing discharge. The Third Circuit held that this harsh result is justified because, just like bar dates for general claims, bar dates for administrative expense claims help debtors know their liabilities and implement a viable plan. Conversely, unexpected administrative claims can "jeopardize the entire restructuring[.]"

The Third Circuit next held that, although the executive's claim arose after confirmation of Westinghouse's plan, it was still an administrative expense claim subject to discharge. In reaching its conclusion, the Third Circuit considered the text of 11 U.S.C. § 503(b)(1)(A), which provides that a claim is administrative if it accrues before the bankruptcy estate ceases to exist.

While a bankruptcy estate typically ceases to exist when the plan is confirmed, the plan can extend the life of the plan to a later date, such as the plan's effective date. This permits the bankruptcy court to manage all claims against a debtor's estate and allows the bankruptcy court to use bar dates as a reorganization tool. The Third Circuit held that this flexibility is important where the gap between the confirmation date and effective date is significant since concerns about undisclosed liabilities are heightened during that time.

While the district court had questioned whether 11 U.S.C. § 503 provides authority for discharging administrative claims, since it does not include the word "discharge," the Third Circuit rejected this concern. It held that § 503 and § 1141 work in tandem, with § 503 giving bankruptcy courts power to set and enforce bar dates and § 1141(d) allowing the plan and confirmation order to govern the discharge of claims.

Finally, the Third Circuit held that 11 U.S.C. § 1141(d)(1) creates only a default rule for discharging pre-confirmation debts and applies only when the plan and confirmation order are silent on the issue.Section 1141(d)(1) provides that "[e]xceptasotherwiseprovidedinthissubsection,intheplan,orintheorderconfirmingtheplan, the confirmation of a plan — (A) discharges the debtor from any debt that arosebeforethedateofsuchconfirmation . . ." 11 U.S.C. § 1141(d)(1) (emphasis added).

The Westinghouse plan provided for the discharge of all post-confirmation claims not filed by the administrative claims bar date, and therefore altered the default rule in § 1141(d). The executive's claim was barred by § 503 and discharged by § 1141(d).

The Westinghouse decision makes clear that parties doing business with debtors in bankruptcy at any time prior to the effective date of the debtor's plan need to be mindful of the bar dates set forth in the debtor's plan. The consequence of missing the administrative claim bar date can result in a claim that should have been paid in full being discharged and the holder of the claim receiving no recovery. The text of the debtor's plan and the confirmation order are key as they can alter the default provisions set forth in 11 U.S.C. §§ 503 and 1141.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

Schuyler G. Carroll is a partner in Loeb & Loeb's Restructuring and Bankruptcy practice. His practice focuses primarily on Chapter 11, 15 and 7 bankruptcy proceedings; distressed acquisitions; creditors' rights enforcement; and litigation and advisory work. He can be reached at scarroll@loeb.com.

Bethany D. Simmons, senior counsel with Loeb & Loeb's Restructuring and Bankruptcy practice, focuses her practice on bankruptcy reorganization and commercial litigation, and has experience guiding debtors in health care and oil and gas industries through the stages of chapter 11. She can be reached at bsimmons@loeb.com.

Noah Weingarten, an associate in Loeb & Loeb's Restructuring and Bankruptcy practice, provides advice on complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters. He maintains a commercial and bankruptcy litigation practice with an emphasis on bankruptcy avoidance litigation and media and entertainment disputes. He can be reached at nweingarten@loeb.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Ex-state employee pleads guilty to $300K+ in unemployment fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Tramaine Pope, 33, of the Bronx pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obtaining $314,168 through fraud. She pleaded to abusing her position as a senior employment security clerk at the Department of Labor (DOL) to submit, approve, and cash in on 20 false unemployment insurance applications.
ALBANY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal (1)

U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks. , an analyst at Piper Sandler, said on a conference call with company executives after the deal was announced Tuesday. The takeover leaves Fifth Third...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomson Reuters#U S C#The Third Circuit
CBS Baltimore

US Department Of Labor Files Complaint Against ABM Janitorial Services Alleging Systemic Racial Discrimination At Baltimore & Alexandria Locations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed an administrative complaint against ABM Janitorial Services following a compliance evaluation that alleged systemic racial discrimination against Black and a smaller number of white applicants for cleaning positions at their Baltimore and Alexandria locations, according to officials. “No one should be denied an opportunity to work based on race. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will vigorously enforce the law to ensure that companies doing business with the federal government meet their equal employment opportunity obligations,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Director Jenny R. Yang. The complaint, filed on Sept...
BALTIMORE, MD
Law.com

Asserting the Fifth Amendment in Pa. Courts and Grand Juries Federal Law Applies

This column discusses them Fifth Amendment provision to the U.S. Constitution that provides for protection of a witness against compulsory self-incrimination. This topic was suggested after reading the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decisions regarding the conflicting rulings of the lower courts on the power of the state grand jury to issue reports, and the power of the district attorney to grant immunity to a witness. Likewise, members of the criminal defense bar report many instances where the assertion of the Fifth Amendment is often misunderstood by commonwealth prosecutors and supervising grand jury judges. This misunderstanding of the law and procedure was noted by the Investigating Grand Jury Task Force created by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which issued a report calling for training of supervising grand jury judges. See the report and recommendations of the Investigating Grand Jury Task Force, November 2019.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sues Feds Over Biden's Backdoor Bathroom Order

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden Administration over an order directing states to allow trans-gender and LBGTQ+ individuals to select which bathroom they want to use.   Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to stop the June 15 Guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). This guidance requires employers to allow exceptions on the usage of bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, dress codes and even personal pronouns based upon the subjective gender identities of their employees. This unlawful guidance increases the scope of…
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Federal judge denies request for immediate restraining order against Texas abortion law

A federal judge on Thursday denied an emergency request by the Department of Justice for a temporary restraining order against Senate Bill 8, the Texas law prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically six weeks after the last normal menstrual cycle. The measure effectively bans most abortions, as many women are unaware they are pregnant for most of the six week period.
TEXAS STATE
TiffinOhio.net

History Thursday: When the Supreme Court said yes to vaccine mandates

The vaccine mandate debate may be rejuvenated, but it’s hardly new. The U.S. Supreme Court answered the can-they-do-that question more than 115 years ago. In an era when infectious diseases killed more Americans than any other cause of death, smallpox was ripping through Cambridge, Massachusetts. State lawmakers passed a statute allowing local boards of health, “if it is necessary for the public health or safety,” to require vaccination among all those 21-and-up, or levy a $5 fine (at least $140 today, adjusted for inflation).
CONGRESS & COURTS
bobgermanylaw.com

Can You File an Injury Claim for a Recalled Drug?

People buy and take over-the-counter drugs every day. Whether you have a headache and you need to alleviate the pain, you need help with your allergies, or you have a stomach ache there are countless health issues that can be managed by OTC drugs. To get a drug to market, it must go through a long process of testing and then have the results of the studies submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for review.
HEALTH
Shore News Network

Attorney General Wilson joins coalition seeking confirmation Biden Administration will faithfully defend federal immigration statute

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general seeking to ensure that the Biden Administration will faithfully defend a long-standing federal immigration statute that prohibits illegal re-entry. The attorneys general sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking written assurances by Sept....
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy