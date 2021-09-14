CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan to Lead Simplot Mining and Manufacturing Efforts

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Morgan will be the new Vice President, Mining and Manufacturing for the J.R. Simplot Company’s AgriBusiness division, effective Sept. 27. “Chris’ extensive experience in escalating roles, dedication to safety and operational excellence, and commitment to environmental leadership make him an ideal fit for AgriBusiness and the J.R. Simplot Company,” said Doug Stone, President of the company’s AgriBusiness group. “I look forward to the continued growth and opportunity he will help bring to our Company and our customers.”

