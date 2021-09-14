CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Local Afghanistan War vet shares thoughts on the war

By Douglas Melvold Sentinel-Press Columnist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan will have long-lasting consequences, and it raises many questions. If we went there to kill or capture Osama bin Laden and eliminate al-Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks, why did we stay another 10 years after that was accomplished? Couldn’t the final exit have been handled with less chaos and without the loss of 13 American service people and 169 Afghan civilians from a suicide bomber?

dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

