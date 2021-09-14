CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

N.Y. judge blocks investor's bid to halt Tencent's $3.5 bln Sogou buy

By Sierra Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOtNm_0bwE2N5200
REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reuters) - A New York federal judge has rejected an investor's request to block Tencent Holdings Ltd's $3.5 billion deal to take private Sogou Inc, one of China's top search engines.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said on Monday that he was denying Sogou investor Patrick Boylan’s motion for a preliminary injunction of the transaction because Boylan did not adequately allege how the omission of certain merger information hurt him.

Richard Rosensweig of Goulston & Storrs, one of Sogou’s lead attorneys, said in a statement on Tuesday that the firm and his client were “gratified" that the judge agreed with their position.

Attorneys for Boylan did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Neither did representatives for Sogou and Tencent.

Sogou revealed in September 2020 that existing shareholder Tencent would take the company private. In July, China’s antitrust regulator approved the deal.

Boylan sued Sogou in March in Manhattan federal court, challenging the company’s claim that its shareholders didn’t have a right to reject the merger and asking the court to revalue the price of their shares.

Boylan said that under Cayman Island law, where Sogou is incorporated, the company’s shareholders have the right to have their shares appraised. He said that without knowing about their appraisal rights, shareholders could be forced into accepting the $9-per-share merger.

Sogou, in opposing the motion for a preliminary injunction, argued that Boyan didn’t have standing to sue.

In addition to failing to show harm, Gardephe said that Boylan didn’t adequately allege that the company had violated its disclosure obligations.

The case is Boylan v. Sogou Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-02041.

For Boylan: David Schwartz and Ira Schochet of Labaton Sucharow; and William Fields, Christopher Kupka and Samir Shukurov of Fields Kupka & Shukurov

For Sogou: Richard Rosensweig and Nicholas Cutaia of Goulston & Storrs

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investor#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Sogou Inc#Goulston Storrs#District Court#Fields Kupka Shukurov
MarketWatch

Twitter to pay $800 million in class-action settlement

Twitter Inc. announced Monday that it had entered an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit that began in 2016. Twitter will pay $809.5 million to settle claims that it violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, though the company does so "without any admission, concession or finding of any fault, liability or wrongdoing," according to a press release. Twitter and the individual defendants named in the case "continue to deny any wrongdoing or any other improper actions," the release continued. Twitter plans to use cash on hand to pay for the settlement and expects to record a related charge during the third quarter. The company's final settlement agreement is subject to court approval, per the release. Shares of Twitter are down 2.3% in morning trading Monday. They're near flat over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 4.8%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Variety

Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts about Twitter’s slowing user growth while they sold their personal stock holdings “for hundreds of millions of dollars in insider profits.” The complaint alleged the company was tracking daily active users (DAUs) as the primary indicator of Twitter’s user engagement by early 2015 but didn’t reveal...
BUSINESS
Reuters

US stocks fall on growth worries and China risk, before FOMC

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled on Monday, as concerns about the pace of a global recovery spurred a selloff across sectors at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its pandemic-era stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields also fell as worries about...
MARKETS
Reuters

Australia's AusNet gets $7 bln bid from Brookfield Asset affiliate

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian energy infrastructure firm AusNet Services Ltd said on Monday it received a A$9.57 billion ($6.95 billion) indicative, non-binding buyout proposal from an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management. Under the deal, AusNet shareholders would get A$2.50 per share, a 26.3% premium to its last close. ($1...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Trudeau's Plan To Halt Foreign Buying Of Canadian Homes May Backfire As Cash-ready Overseas Investors Game The Market

Justin Trudeau's re-election pledge to stop foreign property speculators from pushing up Canada's home prices will only be temporary, and will have limited impact in improving affordability, analysts said. The measure, part of Trudeau's campaign platform for a third term as prime minister in Canada's federal election scheduled for September...
WORLD
Reuters

PayPal's $2.7 bln Japan deal heats up buy now, pay later race

Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) said it would acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Paidy in a $2.7 billion largely cash deal, taking another step to claim the top spot in an industry experiencing a pandemic-led boom. The deal tracks rival Square...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy