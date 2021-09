Vulnerabilities that create potential security holes in Internet of things (IoT) and industrial control system (ICS) products just keep growing. More than 600 were disclosed in the first half of this year, according to Claroty’s latest ICS Risk & Vulnerability Report. Most are high or critical severity, can be easily and remotely exploited, and make the affected component completely unusable. One quarter have no fix, or can be only partly remediated.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO