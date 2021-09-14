Facts to save lives

A doctor and teacher of medicine is advising the Covid vaccine helps in blunting clinical illness. While those who have had the shots could still get the virus, the statistics show it will be a mild rather than a deadly case. Remember, even the lifesaving polio vaccine was not 100% fool proof, but it stopped an epidemic and saved millions of lives worldwide. Trust only those doctors and scientists who have spent their entire professional life studying a Covid type virus and other infectious diseases. These scientific experts from prominent institutions should be your only source to follow when deciding whether to get the vaccine.