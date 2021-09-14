CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Facts to save lives

By Guest Opinion
Arizona Capitol Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA doctor and teacher of medicine is advising the Covid vaccine helps in blunting clinical illness. While those who have had the shots could still get the virus, the statistics show it will be a mild rather than a deadly case. Remember, even the lifesaving polio vaccine was not 100% fool proof, but it stopped an epidemic and saved millions of lives worldwide. Trust only those doctors and scientists who have spent their entire professional life studying a Covid type virus and other infectious diseases. These scientific experts from prominent institutions should be your only source to follow when deciding whether to get the vaccine.

azcapitoltimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield man contracts COVID-19, hopes his story will save lives

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - After six months in the hospital and nearly dying from COVID-19, a Brookfield father is suffering long-term, severe effects of the virus. Now, Mike Berry hopes his story will save lives. "It’s hard emotionally. It’s been hard physically," Berry said. Berry is grateful for every breath he...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Savannah Morning News

Your hospitals are in crisis. Vaccinations and masks will save lives

Andrew C. McKown, MD, is a Pulmonary/Critical Care Physician at Athens Pulmonary and Medical Director of Critical Care at Piedmont Athens Regional. The third wave of COVID came and went in early 2021. With the advent of highly effective vaccines, we all hoped COVID would be contained for good. Everyone wanted life to go back to normal. Much of Georgia’s populace attempted to do so, but enough people have not yet gotten a vaccine that we are in a crisis yet again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bay News 9

Emergency room doc's TikTok is saving lives

FORT WORTH, Texas — Looking at the camera, emergency room doctor J Mack Slaughter Jr. announced he was speaking directly to people skeptical of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m an emergency room doctor,” he said, decked out in scrubs. “You don’t trust the CDC; you don’t trust big pharma; you don’t trust these studies that are coming out, and that’s fine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
riverdalepress.com

Science says vaccines save lives

(re: “Just don’t believe the government,” Sept. 2) The recent letter from a COVID-19 anti-vaxxer was not just wrong, it was dead wrong. Not getting vaccinated could be deadly — for you and for someone close to you. Accurate information about vaccines is easily available to anyone who is willing to look for it with an open mind and a respect for facts rather than opinions.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Medicine#Infectious Diseases#Covid
Greensburg Daily News

Kelly Hawes column: Vaccines have saved thousands of lives

President Joe Biden spoke directly to the tens of millions of Americans still refusing to get a vaccine. “We’ve been patient,” he said Thursday, “but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.”. He wasn’t talking to me. My doctor recommends I get a flu...
U.S. POLITICS
WYFF4.com

COVID-19 survivor plasma needed to save lives, says Blood Connection

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Upstate hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients again. But unlike in 2020, fewer people are donating life-saving plasma. One of the reasons may be there are now more restrictions. According to The Blood Connection, these new rules come as medical professionals and blood providers learned more...
PIEDMONT, SC
mountainstatesman.com

TCMS partners with ALSF and Gavin Strong to save lives

PRUNTYTOWN— Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is on a mission to help cure childhood cancer, and one local school has joined in on the efforts of the foundation. Alexandra “Alex” Scott was diagnosed with cancer just before turning a year old. At the age of four, she told her parents that she wanted to set up a lemonade stand in her front yard and had a plan of giving all her money to doctors to help them find a cure.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
praisebaltimore.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Miami

Rare Machine Helps Save Lives in South Florida Hospitals

Sophisticated medical technology can be used in Florida hospitals to help COVID-19 patients stay alive. It’s rare and risky. It’s a machine of last resort for hospitals treating patients with COVID-19. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation(ECMO) machines have become so needed during the coronavirus pandemic that hospital leaders share them with each...
FLORIDA STATE
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Doctors Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

Meeting in person with unvaccinated individuals is a risk some providers are no longer willing to take. As the delta variant continues to thwart the country’s attempts to bring the pandemic to an end, some providers will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals in person. They say it can put their health at risk when the country needs all hands on deck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
NBC Chicago

Children of 9/11 First Responders Save Lives as Health Care Workers

Two decades after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a new generation of health care workers is taking care of the police officers and firefighters who became sick after rushing in to help. Some nurses and doctors were inspired to go into medicine by their first responder parents, whose cancers, lung...
CANCER
augustachronicle.com

Two opportunities to save your life and lives of others

Screven Countians can make choices at two events that could save their own lives or save the lives of others. As for providing help, an American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled today, Sept. 9, from noon 5 p.m. at the Screven County Recreation Department. Appointments can be made online...
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
Arizona Capitol Times

Horse med not OK as Covid vaccine

Arizonans are poisoning themselves with medication meant for horses and cattle in their belief it will prevent or fight Covid. Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer at Banner Health, said September 15 that her organization’s poison center in just August managed 10 cases of people who became ill after taking ivermectin, “some that were so severe that they did require hospitalization.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
georgia.gov

Prevent falls and help save lives this September

Each year, thousands of educators, caregivers, health and aging professionals, and older adults across the country focus their efforts on one goal: preventing falls. That’s why the Georgia Department of Human Services is partnering with state and national organizations to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 20-24. Falls are a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK

New monoclonal antibody therapy helps to save lives

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Monoclonal antibodies or mAb are made in a laboratory to fight a particular infection, and in this case, the virus that causes COVID-19. These antibodies are then directly administered through therapy to COVID-positive patients with an infusion or shot. “It works, it’s safe, and it’s proven,”...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy