(Editor's note: This article was published first at Illinois Policy Institute). A new bill would give the Illinois State Board of Education, or ISBE, the authority to issue, withhold and revoke state recognition of schools who fail to comply with COVID-19 health regulations. Notably, the bill has not yet been introduced to a committee, meaning beyond being drafted and introduced, there has been no legislative activity on the measure.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO