Perrysburg, OH

Janet Patricia Flynn Mills

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Patricia Flynn Mills, 86, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. She was born August 11, 1935, in Cleveland, to Cedric Carl (James C.) and Ethel Arline Flynn. Janet attended Emerson Jr. High School and graduated from Lakewood High School in 1953. She was a Brownie and a Girl Scout. She sang in the children’s choir at Lakewood Methodist Church. She played softball, played basketball on a church team, and belonged to International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. In high school, she swam with the girls group called Tankaters. Janet, along with her girlfriends, had potlucks every Friday night before the football and basketball games. These women remained friends for life. After graduating from high school, Janet began working at the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen.

