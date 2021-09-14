CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central, north central and northeastern Indiana. Target Area: Cass Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wabash, Huntington, southern Cass and Miami Counties through 815 PM EDT At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of North Manchester to near Logansport. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Andrews around 725 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bunker Hill, Huntington, Mexico, Peru, Wabash and La Fontaine. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 272 and 279. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

