Death at the Crystal Palace by Jennifer Ashley

By Michelle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish cook and amateur sleuth Kat Holloway returns in the latest mystery by Jennifer Ashley, taking place in and around London during the early 1900s. Death at the Crystal Palace is the fifth book in the Below Stairs Mystery series which focuses on the “downstairs” staff headed by cook Holloway and the rest of the staff, whose lives intertwine with the “upstairs” aristocratic class and estate owners. Kat and the rest of the below stairs staff keep the manor house running smoothly. Kat spends her days preparing complex delicacies for the aristocratic family for whom she works. Her position within the household makes for long hours in the kitchen, sometimes cooking for dozens of household members and their numerous guests. With all her obligations, she still finds the time to help solve a mystery or two.

