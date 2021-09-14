CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH NOW: Your Tuesday night South Jersey forecast

By Joe Martucci
Atlantic City Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfire smoke choked out the South Jersey sky Tuesday, turning a blue sky shades of gray. The smoke will go away Wednesday, in time for the hottest and most humid day of the week. Meteorologist Joe Martucci then turns his attention toward a cold front and potential tropical storm for Thursday and Friday.

Atlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Monday night's South Jersey forecast

Monday marks a major milestone for sunsets in South Jersey. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what it is and then looks forward to the week ahead, which has plenty of sun, but one round of thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
