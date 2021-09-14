WATCH NOW: Your Tuesday night South Jersey forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO