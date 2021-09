You and your family may be facing more mandates and restrictions in the near future after the Biden administration announced their strategy to get a handle on the rising cases of COVID-19. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he is calling on all workplaces with more than 100 employees to require vaccination or be subjected to weekly COVID-19 tests. The strategy also includes providing easy access to booster shots, increasing aid to schools to stay open, and improving support for COVID-burdened hospitals. In recent weeks before Thursday’s announcement, people were asked if they were concerned if new restrictions would creep in due to COVID-19. Common Cause Wisconsin Executive Director Jay Heck said last month he feared that the variant would destroy the progress that has been made.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO