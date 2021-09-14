CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin pharmacist gets 300 prescriptions a day for Ivermectin

KVUE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA warns large doses are dangerous to humans. Clinical studies are underway to see if the doctor-prescribed medicine for humans can treat COVID-19.

www.kvue.com

