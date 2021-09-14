First Church celebrates community at annual picnic
WHEATFIELD — On Sunday, Aug. 29, First Church hosted its annual church picnic at Hamstra Gardens in Wheatfield. As staff and volunteers began arriving, it was evident that a storm was approaching on the horizon. Even as the rain showers began, the excitement and energy in the gardens was palpable The church and community showed up, despite the rain, and brought friends and family from their neighborhoods to join in the festivities.www.newsbug.info
Comments / 0