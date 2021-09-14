CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MN

A field goal away from a state title

By Ted Anderson Herald-Review
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 6 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS — Back in 1994, the Grand Rapids High School football team came a field goal away from possibly winning a state championship. The 1994 edition of the Indians lost their opening game of the season in disappointing fashion to St. Cloud Tech, but then won the rest of the games on their regular-season schedule. Grand Rapids then drove through a tough section playoffs, using some big plays including a late goal-line stand to beat Moorhead for the section championship.

www.grandrapidsmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Football
Grand Rapids, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Anoka, MN
City
Richfield, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Education
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie search resuming in Carlton Reserve as autopsy due Tuesday: LIVE UPDATES

WATCH LIVE: Brian Laundrie search resumes in Florida. North Port police: Search resuming for Laundrie in Carlton Reserve. The North Port Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday that the search for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in the Gabby Petito investigation -- will start up again in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre reserve located roughly five miles from the family’s home.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bart Johnson
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy