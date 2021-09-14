A field goal away from a state title
GRAND RAPIDS — Back in 1994, the Grand Rapids High School football team came a field goal away from possibly winning a state championship. The 1994 edition of the Indians lost their opening game of the season in disappointing fashion to St. Cloud Tech, but then won the rest of the games on their regular-season schedule. Grand Rapids then drove through a tough section playoffs, using some big plays including a late goal-line stand to beat Moorhead for the section championship.
