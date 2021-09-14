CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Man sent to hospital after reported domestic violence stabbing in Widefield

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon in what the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is calling a domestic violence situation. The incident took place just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Widefield Apartments off of Fontaine Boulevard and Kokomo Street, Lt. Deb Mynatt with the sheriff's office said. According to calls, a woman stabbed a man in the neck and then ran into an unknown apartment. The man was taken to the hospital.

