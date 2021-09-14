Man sent to hospital after reported domestic violence stabbing in Widefield

One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon in what the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is calling a domestic violence situation. The incident took place just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Widefield Apartments off of Fontaine Boulevard and Kokomo Street, Lt. Deb Mynatt with the sheriff's office said. According to calls, a woman stabbed a man in the neck and then ran into an unknown apartment. The man was taken to the hospital.