Sherman to play Dufur; Redsides lose to Joseph

By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
columbiagorgenews.com
 6 days ago

Sherman County and Dufur will resume their football rivalry for the first time since 2017 with a game 7 p.m. Friday at Dufur High School. Dufur won last week via forfeit over the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (1-1). The Cougars had COVID health and safety concerns, and they had only 10 of their 16 players available for the contest. Sherman lost a nonleague game Friday at DeSales Catholic School in Walla Walla, Wash., 60-20.

www.columbiagorgenews.com

The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
Victoria Advocate

St. Joseph to play Northland Christian in home opener

St. Joseph, coming off a 33-20 victory at Karnes City, hosts Houston Northland Christian at 7 p.m. Friday in Bloomington. The Flyers’ offense was on full display last week as they had 456 total yards against Karnes City. Gage Barrera led the way with 226 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
BLOOMINGTON, TX
#Six Man Football#Eight Man Football#American Football#Dufur High School#Covid#Desales Catholic School#Osaa#Irish#Sophomore Talon Dark#Pine Eagle#Joseph High School#Prairie City High School
columbiagorgenews.com

Redsides extend win streak to five before loss to Ione

The highly regarded South Wasco County High Redsides volleyball team has certainly proved that it’s one of the top contenders at the OSAA Class 1A level — recent proof was a five-match win streak. The Redsides won 3-0 Sept. 7 at home over Mitchell/Spray and followed that by competing in...
VOLLEYBALL
columbiagorgenews.com

Dufur opens season with rare home football loss

Following a spectacular spring season when the Rangers were undefeated at 5-0, the Dufur dynasty seemed alive and well. However, when eight talented seniors graduated in June, including star quarterback Cooper Bales, it was an indicator that maybe this year would be a rebuilding season for the Rangers. The Rangers,...
HIGH SCHOOL
Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Indians lose home opener, play at MCW Friday

The Sleepy Eye Indians football team went three and out after receiving the opening kickoff on Thursday night, Sept. 2. The Russell Tyler Ruthton Knights took early advantage on their first possession with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Knights struck again in the second quarter on a 10 yard pass making it 16-0.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
columbiagorgenews.com

IMC VB play begins Thursday

There will be no easing into the Intermountain Conference volleyball schedule for Hood River Valley and The Dalles when they open league play Thursday on the road. Hood River (2-3) is at Ridgeview of Redmond, and The Dalles (1-2) will be at Crook County of Prineville. The pedigree of the Gorge schools’ opponents is impressive, including the recent co-regular season championship they shared this past COVID-shortened spring season.
VOLLEYBALL
columbiagorgenews.com

Eagles’ defense has ‘made great strides’

A Jekyll-and-Hyde start to the girls soccer season has afforded Hood River Valley Coach Amanda Orand to focus on practice plans with different emphasis points. In the Eagles’ opening match — a 6-0 win vs. St. Helens on Sept. 1 — the Eagles were able to put some of their ball possession drills to work in a match setting. Amelia Huxtable, one of HRV’s captains, had two goals and two assists in the high-scoring match against St. Helens.
SOCCER
columbiagorgenews.com

Just another day at the beach for 2-0 Bruins

When you’re unbeaten you deserve a day at the beach — don’t you?. Don’t get the wrong idea here; the Columbia High girls soccer team happened to be in the neighborhood, so Coach Adriana Clayton afforded them a little down time to frolic in the Pacific Ocean surf. And, perhaps let their tired legs recover after their 6-0 win against Ilwaco High on Saturday.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Missed field goal on final play by Greg Joseph sends Vikings to 34-33 defeat in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Vikings' defense had regrouped after withstanding a torrent of big plays from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Kirk Cousins had completed six of his eight passes on a 58-yard drive to set up a 37-yard field goal attempt for the kicker who'd connected from 53 to send last week's game to overtime.
NFL
columbiagorgenews.com

Eagles back in pool to defend girls state title

Kellie Dunn has coached a lot of water polo, but even with the help of her trusty crystal ball, the Hood River Valley girls coach is uncertain how things will shake out come playoff time this November. First off, Dunn and rest of the state’s prep water polo coaches, are...
SWIMMING & SURFING
columbiagorgenews.com

Hood River wins 27-26 overtime football marathon

Hood River Valley scored with 28 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and then won its Intermountain Conference football opener in overtime, 27-26, Saturday afternoon at Ridgeview High in Redmond. The unbeaten Eagles (3-0) trailed most of the nearly three-hour contest and were down 20-7 with less than...
HIGH SCHOOL
westernherald.com

Around the MAC week 2: Toledo, Miami play power 5 schools close, BGSU losing streak hits 10

Buffalo (1-1) The Buffalo Bulls suffered its first loss of the season on the road Saturday, falling to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-3. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease completed 27 of his 50 pass attempts while throwing one interception. Quian Williams had 93 receiving yards on eight catches. Running back Kevin Marks Jr. ran the ball 21 times and gained 85 yards on the ground. Buffalo will have a tall task this week hosting No. 16 Coastal Carolina Saturday at noon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJLA

Athlete of the Week: Dunbar's Daequan Harvin playing after losing his father

Dunbar Crimson Tide are rolling on the gridiron. Running Back Daequan Harvin helping the cause by scoring 4 touchdowns in their season opening 60-0 win over McKinley Tech. For Harvin, this season is a first for him, the first football season he's had to play without his father. Demetri Harvin, would always be on the sidelines or in the stands for his son's athletic and school events.
FOOTBALL
columbiagorgenews.com

Kegler's Corner: Leagues begin

Just one question: are you bored? Sure, things picked up a bit this summer but have you noticed what’s going on outside right now? That’s right, summer is about over, you can sure feel that telltale nip in the air. It won’t be long and we’ll be facing cold Mr. Freeze and the doldrums of winter, probably for 6 months until next April. So, why not join a bowling league and get back into having some fun? Bowling leagues are famous for meeting people and socializing. We’ve got to get back to living. To be safe we’re all masked up and social distanced at the lanes per Governor’s orders. Leagues are just beginning to form at Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s venerable bowling palace up on the Heights. And, do yourself a favor and don’t bother with that old excuse that you’re not good enough to bowl league. That’s baloney! Leagues are for everybody and Orchard Lanes has something for all skill levels.
SPORTS

