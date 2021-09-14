Sherman to play Dufur; Redsides lose to Joseph

Just one question: are you bored? Sure, things picked up a bit this summer but have you noticed what’s going on outside right now? That’s right, summer is about over, you can sure feel that telltale nip in the air. It won’t be long and we’ll be facing cold Mr. Freeze and the doldrums of winter, probably for 6 months until next April. So, why not join a bowling league and get back into having some fun? Bowling leagues are famous for meeting people and socializing. We’ve got to get back to living. To be safe we’re all masked up and social distanced at the lanes per Governor’s orders. Leagues are just beginning to form at Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s venerable bowling palace up on the Heights. And, do yourself a favor and don’t bother with that old excuse that you’re not good enough to bowl league. That’s baloney! Leagues are for everybody and Orchard Lanes has something for all skill levels.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO