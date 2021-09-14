Sherman to play Dufur; Redsides lose to Joseph
Sherman County and Dufur will resume their football rivalry for the first time since 2017 with a game 7 p.m. Friday at Dufur High School. Dufur won last week via forfeit over the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (1-1). The Cougars had COVID health and safety concerns, and they had only 10 of their 16 players available for the contest. Sherman lost a nonleague game Friday at DeSales Catholic School in Walla Walla, Wash., 60-20.
