Football

Eagles win battle of top-10 teams; has another this week at Ridgeview

By Noah Noteboom Columbia Gorge News
columbiagorgenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We were nervous about the run game and stopping their zone option,” Sperry said. Hood River athletes returned to school this week and had an opportunity to find a rhythm. It seemed their week of practice paid off. In the first series with the Eagles on defense, players looked focused and ready for anything thrown their way — literally. Hood River defensive backs had their hands in passing lanes and forced Scappoose to punt the ball after four downs.

