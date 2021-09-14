Community Foundation Awards Healthy Kids Grants for 2021-2022

Both ACTS and SERVE have an Urgent need for Food Pickup Drivers age 21+ to support their food assistance programs. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the appropriate warehouse. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing 30 pounds or more. Drivers for SERVE must commit to twice a month for at least six months. Training is provided at both agencies. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community, especially during Hunger Action Month! For ACTS, please email SCouteau@actspwc.org; for SERVE please email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO