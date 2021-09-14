Community Foundation Awards Healthy Kids Grants for 2021-2022
Provided by Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded a total of $18,981.93 in Healthy Kids Grants to ten public elementary and middle school programs in Northern Virginia. Grants up to $2,000 will be used to support programs that promote healthy lifestyles through increased exercise or healthy nutrition. The grants are for the 2021-2022 school year.princewilliamliving.com
