Manassas, VA

Community Foundation Awards Healthy Kids Grants for 2021-2022

 6 days ago
Provided by Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded a total of $18,981.93 in Healthy Kids Grants to ten public elementary and middle school programs in Northern Virginia. Grants up to $2,000 will be used to support programs that promote healthy lifestyles through increased exercise or healthy nutrition. The grants are for the 2021-2022 school year.

