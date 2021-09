The Columbia Lions have released their football schedules through the 2024 season via their official athletics website. Columbia will continue to play an annual contest with the Georgetown Hoyas, which is a series that began in 2015 but was not played in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The Lions will travel to play the Hoyas in 2022 and 2024 and will host them at Wien Stadium in New York, N.Y., in 2023.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO