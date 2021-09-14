Report incorrectly says no six-cylinder engines in BMW 3 Series Facelift
Earlier this week, a report came out stating that BMW’s six cylinder engines will be missing from the upcoming 3 Series Facelift. The publication in question stated that the Euro 7 emission regulations are the culprit. But fortunately for all BMW fans and owners, we can now report that the report was incorrect. Pun intended. The BMW M340i and M340d will continue to live on with the facelifted 3 Series. Our own sources say that the 2022 BMW M340i and M340d are currently in the FEP (Final Evaluation Phase) and they will arrive in July 2022.www.bmwblog.com
Comments / 0