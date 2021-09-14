CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves balanced attack not enough against Woodbury Central

After trading scores throughout the first half the game turned away from IKM-Manning in the second half. Friday night the IKM-Manning Wolves fell 41-14 to Woodbury Central. Amos Rasmussen was able to score off a 54 yard run early in the first quarter. He also kicked the PAT to help the Wolves take an early lead. They kept the lead even after Woodbury Central scored their own first quarter touchdown, but missed the extra point.

