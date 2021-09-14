Opinion | Psychology graduate programs shouldn’t require the GREs

PITTSBURGH—The Community College of Allegheny County is pleased to announce that the first cohort of 10 students has successfully completed the college’s new Industrial Manufacturing Technician (IMT) Apprenticeship program, which prepares workers while helping manufacturers to develop a highly-skilled workforce. The participating companies—Impact Guard, McConway & Torley and Almatis—enrolled their employees so they could acquire new skills and advance in their positions. The CCAC IMT Apprenticeship program is provided at no cost to students and includes on-the-job training, classroom time and online learning modules—the 3,000 hours of total learning experience is broken down into 2,736 hours of on-the-job training and 264 hours of coursework scheduled over an 18-month period. The students continue to work full time and earn a wage while they learn and gain nationally recognized credentials.

