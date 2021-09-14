CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | Psychology graduate programs shouldn’t require the GREs

By Ally Pronina
Daily Iowan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll psychology graduate programs need to stop wasting students’ time and money by dropping standardized test requirements. The University of Iowa Department of Psychological and Brain Science is not requiring or allowing applicants to submit the Graduate Record Examination, or GRE, as of fall 2020. Considering the lack of evidence to show the GRE predicts success in graduate school and the stress it causes, this sets a good precedent for other schools.

Comments / 0

