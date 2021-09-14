CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Like Nothing I've Ever Seen': Anti-Vaxxers In The Age Of Covid

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine mandates aren’t new. Neither is the hysteria (by some) against them. Yet what was once a fringe argument has become a mainstream political position. Following months of comment-section debates, and the latest round of misinformation, Covid vaccine rates in the U.S. have sputtered. Host Jeff Tiberii talks with Dr. Jeffrey Engel, the former North Carolina state epidemiologist and state health director, about the struggle for public health during yet another wave of the pandemic.

