SW Miami-Dade resident says videos she recorded show neighbor mistreating 2 huskies; owner says he’s training dogs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for answers after a teen was shot and killed at a southwest Miami-Dade community park. They said the 14-year-old, who was from West Palm Beach, was attending a family gathering at Hammocks Community park on SW 157 Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. “The victim had told his family that he was going to meet up with some friends, just steps from where the gathering was taking place. A short time after, shots were fired, the family raced to the scene and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was summoned to respond. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, upon arriving at the scene, determined that 14-year-old male was deceased,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez. Abdias Suero, who lives in the area, heard the gunfire. “I thought it was firecrackers. But it didn’t sound like firecrackers, really it sounded like shots,” he said. Suero said he heard four shots coming from the park. Rodriguez said investigators spoke to family members and possible witnesses in an effort to piece together what happened.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO