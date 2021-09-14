Raiders fall to Falcons in first road contest of the year
The first road game of the year didn’t end with the result that East Sac wanted. Friday night the Raiders fell to OA-BCIG, 46-7. OA-BCIG did most of their damage in the first quarter as they were able to score three times in the opening quarter. Two of the first three scores were off passes, they also added a one yard touchdown rush. The Falcons were able to score twice more in the second quarter. By halftime the Falcons held a 35-0 lead. The Falcons were able to score midway through the third quarter as well.www.carrollspaper.com
