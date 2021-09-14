How neighborhoods became segregated: 'Undesign the Redline' exhibit reopens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From quotes to photos and old maps, the history of redlining can be seen in an art exhibit at the Union of Contemporary Art. "We had two enemies: the anti-war left and Black people. We knew we couldn't make it illegal to be either against the war or Black, but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and Blacks with heroin, and then criminalizing both heavily, we knew we could disrupt those communities," said the late John Ehrlichman, a top advisor to President Richard Nixon.