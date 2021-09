The matchup between Sinton and Miller kicked off with a flurry of anticipation. The game did not disappoint with both offenses flying down the field. The true definition of a back-and-forth game it seemed that the winner would be decided by the team who had the ball last. Miller would use a strong second half to secure the win against a strong, but injury depleted Sinton squad with a final score of 34-30.

SINTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO